Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 5,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

