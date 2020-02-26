Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.30. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo TMM SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

