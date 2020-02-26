GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

