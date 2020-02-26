Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.15 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS.

HALO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 3,373,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

