Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 16th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Haynes International has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Haynes International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.66.
HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,601 shares of company stock worth $394,759. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
