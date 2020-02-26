Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 16th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Haynes International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,601 shares of company stock worth $394,759. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

