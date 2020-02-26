H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,722. The stock has a market cap of $923.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

