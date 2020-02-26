H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEES. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 369,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,310. The stock has a market cap of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

