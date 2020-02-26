Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Price Down 7%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.69 and last traded at $88.30, approximately 485,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 322,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

