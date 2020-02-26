Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $495.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

