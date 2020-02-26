Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of HEINY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
