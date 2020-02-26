Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.