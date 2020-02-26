Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.75 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,727. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

