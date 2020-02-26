Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.37

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $18.78. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 39,384 shares.

HRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $703.61 million and a PE ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.