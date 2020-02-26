Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 14.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares fell 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.50, 8,746,412 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 2,623,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTZ. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hertz Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 173,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 152,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the period.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

