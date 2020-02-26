Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.95

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $11.21. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

