Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.77-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

