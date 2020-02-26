Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 1.8%

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 92,103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 193,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company.

Husky Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.