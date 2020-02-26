IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $25.11. IES shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 34,900 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.60.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

