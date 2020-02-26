ILCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.91 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $190,675.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, IDAX, Crex24, C-CEX and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

