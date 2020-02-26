Incent (INCNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,348.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. Incent has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $39,348.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

