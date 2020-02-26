Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $313-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.93 million.Infinera also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

