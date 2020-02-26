Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Information Services Group and ATIF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $275.77 million 0.56 $5.68 million $0.22 14.82 ATIF $3.08 million 22.34 $430,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Information Services Group and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 0.15% 5.60% 2.08% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Information Services Group beats ATIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

