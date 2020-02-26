Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 11.8%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) fell 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.34, 2,323,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,347,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

