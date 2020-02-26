Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Insulet updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $16.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 692.37 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

