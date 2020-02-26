Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Down 8.4%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.23, 7,800,194 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,418,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on I shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

The company has a market cap of $635.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Intelsat by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

