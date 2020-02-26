Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.97) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 712,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

