International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $612.83

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $612.83 and traded as high as $618.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $602.00, with a volume of 27,577 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $232.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.66.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.