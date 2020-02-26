InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.