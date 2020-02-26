Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.60, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 54.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

