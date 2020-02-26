Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

