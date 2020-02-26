iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.30, 26,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 11,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Laffer Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments owned 0.39% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

