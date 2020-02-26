Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.475-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS.
NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,984. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
