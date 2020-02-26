J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 589,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 439,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

JILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

The firm has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

