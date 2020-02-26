James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.63

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $29.80. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 1,832,459 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 54.18.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.