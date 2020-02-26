Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-$13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.25. 679,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.14.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

