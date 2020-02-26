Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 7,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

