John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $14.61. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 56,790 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.