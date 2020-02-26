Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX JLG traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.46 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.02. Johns Lyng Group has a twelve month low of A$1.17 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of A$2.82 ($2.00). The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million and a PE ratio of 41.00.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

