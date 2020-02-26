Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of ASX JLG traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.46 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.02. Johns Lyng Group has a twelve month low of A$1.17 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of A$2.82 ($2.00). The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million and a PE ratio of 41.00.
About Johns Lyng Group
