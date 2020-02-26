Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $679.80

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $679.80 and traded as high as $801.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 34,505 shares traded.

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.42. The firm has a market cap of $559.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

