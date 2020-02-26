Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.178 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 261,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

