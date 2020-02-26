Klimatas Hits 1-Day Volume of $82.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,185.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00333172 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018961 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

