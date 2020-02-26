Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 702,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

In other news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at $772,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $926,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

