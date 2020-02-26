LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), approximately 229,608 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

About LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT)

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research and development of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, Switzerland, and the United States. It offers MICROSTREAK, an automated culture-plate streaking and inoculation system; and APAS, a platform technology for the automation of culture-plate screening and interpretation.

