Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Down 4.8%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 165,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 80,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.10.

The company has a market cap of $142.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

