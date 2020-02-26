LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 14.3%

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.23 and last traded at $79.80, approximately 911,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 248,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

