Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00026455 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00742767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

