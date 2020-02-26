Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29, 1,234,094 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,095,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

