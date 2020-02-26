Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Down 6.9%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.27, 1,083,897 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,043,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.