Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02), approximately 440,717 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

About Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.