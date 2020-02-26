London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Posts Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LFI stock remained flat at $GBX 41.50 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.40. London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

