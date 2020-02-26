Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Issues Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 10,141,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $300.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

